BELTON — The Belton City Council approved a 3 percent raise for Sam Listi, its top administrator, on Tuesday and OK’d the adjustment of February water bills for some Belton residents.
Mike Rodgers, the city of Belton’s director of finance, said Belton could forfeit at least $60,000 in utility billing, following authorization for adjustments.
February water consumption in Belton was reported to have increased by 15 percent from its January figures — a one-month increase of 4,343,000 gallons, according to a staff report from the city of Belton.
Rodgers highlighted how a jump in water usage — which other Texas cities also experienced — was attributed to the “extremely cold weather” endured from Feb. 11 through Feb. 22.
“Of the 3,307 customers who received a bill in Cycle 1, 545 — 16.5 percent — accounts experienced ‘abnormal consumption’ of water,” a staff report from the city of Belton said. “Our billing software flags consumption as ‘abnormal’ when the monthly usage varies significantly from prior billings.”
The finance director highlighted how some customers would have faced dramatic increases in billing if adjustments were not approved.
“We had one customer with a normal bill around $200 … that customer would’ve received a $1,500 bill,” Rodgers said during the Council meeting on Tuesday.
However, the Council unanimously approved a motion that would adjust billing for more than 545 residents.
Belton is slated to adjust February water bills for customers whose consumption was 50 percent or more above normal. Rodgers told the Telegram that February billing for these residents will be changed to what they paid for January 2021.
Residents, who are not impacted by the adjustment, will still have an opportunity to request an adjustment if they believe high usage was experienced from the winter storm, the City Council agreed.
“Most cities understand that leaks from this type of event are generally not the fault of the customer,” a staff report from the city of Belton said. “Management recommends adjusting water bills for specific customers to reflect typical consumption for the month of February 2021.”
City manager contract
Council members also increased Listi’s salary from $167,092 to $173,825 on Tuesday, as he celebrates his 20th year as city manager this March. He is the longest-serving city manager in Belton since at least 1931, according to municipal records.
The Council hired Listi on March 12, 2001, and he previously told the Telegram that he is not planning for retirement anytime soon.
“Everybody always says you’ll know it. It doesn’t feel like it’s quite time yet,” Listi, who is just one of three men to have served as city manager in the past half century, said in early March. “I don’t think I can put a number of years on it just yet, but I’m continuing.”
During Listi’s tenure as city manager, Belton has continually experienced a growth in population.
City records show Belton’s population has grown to 22,833 from 14,623 — a 56 percent increase — and the 2020 Census estimates Belton nearing 25,000 residents.
Prior to joining the city of Belton, Listi worked for the city of Temple as its planning director and eventually became assistant city manager. He has also worked for the cities of Midland and Denton.