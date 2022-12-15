Global technology giant Meta Platforms Inc. is putting its planned $800 million Temple data center on hold as it updates the design of the facility, the company announced Thursday.
Construction started months ago on the Temple facility — planned on a 400-acre site in the city’s industrial park and roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” Meta said in a statement. “We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”
The data center — announced in March — is the physical backbone for Meta apps and services that include virtual reality platforms. The project is expected create 1,200 jobs during construction and permanently employ about 100 people once the facility is completed.
Temple had strong infrastructure and other attributes that made the city attractive, Meta officials previously said.
“The process is pretty complex,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, told the Telegram in March. She listed shovel-ready sites, access to reliable infrastructure, access to renewable energy and a strong local workforce as parts of the formula.
“The secret sauce in this is always strong local partnerships,” she said. “We found all of those in spades here in Temple.”
The data center — to be powered by 100% renewable energy — was expected to be operational in 2024, but the company didn’t say if that timeframe will be revised.
Meta’s choice of Temple has prompted a lot of companies with eyes on the area to consider the city for business opportunities, Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., previously said.
“When you have a company of that stature — one of the largest companies in the world — that has chosen Temple as a location of such significant investment, it really starts to put eyes on Temple,” Cannady said.
The Temple pause on construction reflects Meta’s review of a number of data center projects under construction around the world.
Meta plans drastic design changes to accommodate artificial intelligence workloads, Data Center Dynamics reported Wednesday. The outlet said Meta laid off its primary contractor on two data center projects planned in Holland.
Cannady said the Temple data center is expected to receive 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for a 10-year period and receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years.
There will be no tax abatement for school taxes. An analysis projects that the Temple ISD will receive $50 million in taxes over a 15-year period.