BELTON — Bell County officials on Sunday will begin accepting proposals for the purchasing of naming rights to the Bell County Expo Center.
Proposals will be received through 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the county said in a news release.
“Sponsor partnerships are important in the public venue and live event industry,” Bell County Expo Center Executive Director Tim Stephens said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing if there is any interest in the largest of those sponsorships, the naming rights to the entire facility.”
The Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, hosts between 270 and 300 events each year. Combined, those events draw anywhere from 350,000 and 450,000 visitors from across the state, the news release said.
“We believe the Expo is a high value marketing platform,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, “and the successful proposer will realize significant benefits.”
The official Request for Proposal will be posted to the public notice section of the Bell County website Sunday morning, spokesman James Stafford said.
To receive more information and updates on this solicitation, individuals and organizations can register with Bell County at https://bellcountytx.ionwave.net/Login.aspx. Seal proposals can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Bell County Auditor’s Office, attention to Ammy James, located on the third floor of Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., Belton, Texas 76513