Family Promise of East Bell County

Rucker Preston, the executive director of Family Promise of East Bell County, stands Monday in front of the organization’s offices, 1018 E. Ave. A in Temple.

 Jacob Sanchez/Telegram

Family Promise of East Bell County relocated its guest families from existing shelter locations and into the new Promise House last Friday — a $1.3 million facility that has doubled the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness.

jvalley@tdtnews.com