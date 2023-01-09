Family Promise of East Bell County relocated its guest families from existing shelter locations and into the new Promise House last Friday — a $1.3 million facility that has doubled the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness.
“To say that Promise House is lovely and perfect would be an understatement,” Alicia Winegar Dunn, the wife of former Temple Mayor Danny Dunn, said in a Facebook post. “I was there for the groundbreaking in June 2021 with my United Way of Central Texas friends and then the stud signing in May 2022. To watch it bloom and grow these past few years has been so exciting.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Family Promise of East Bell County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony where residents will have the opportunity to navigate through the 6,500-square-foot site at 1411 E. Ave. N in Temple.
The event — which will feature comments from Family Promise of East Bell County Executive Director Rucker Preston, the board of directors, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis — will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 1 p.m.
“This is truly representative of an amazing and incredibly-generous effort between the city of Temple, our major financial donors, our architects, our construction contractor, our dedicated board and our hard working Family Promise staff,” Gary Rapp, who serves on the board of directors, said in June 2021 when the project broke ground. “We have a lot to be thankful for.”
Amenities include seven furnished bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and a back patio space.
A playground and a basketball/pickleball court will be added to the site for children.
“Then phase two will include our eight transitional houses for families to step into for a higher level of independence,” Preston told the Telegram.
Although the Promise House just opened its doors to guest families, the nonprofit organization spent 2022 increasing its impact at its existing shelter locations. In the first nine months of 2022, the staff and volunteers at Family Promise of East Bell County assisted 174 children and parents who were experiencing homelessness by placing them into safe and supportive housing.
In 2020, that figure was just 42.
“The six major needs we work on with families are addressing the trauma of homelessness and other past experiences, ensuring that children are in school/childcare, gaining reliable transportation, attaining full-time employment, achieving financial stability, and acquiring safe, sustainable housing,” Preston said. “Once safe housing is attained, we continue to support the families in their homes for the next twelve months, ensuring that families do not become homeless again.”
Families in need of assistance can inquire by calling 254-773-9980 or by going online at familypromisebellcounty.org. The website also has information about how people may donate to the organization.