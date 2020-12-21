BELTON — After years of consideration, Bell County is finally moving forward on plans to add on to the existing jail system.
The Commissioners Court unanimously voted Monday morning to approve entering into a contract with both GHC Architects and MRB Group for architectural services related to the expansion of the Bell County Loop Jail Facility. Phase one of the project will consist of providing professional architectural design services to define the scope and estimate the budget of the expansion. The architectural services contract will not exceed $481,210.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the jail expansion is not only about adding local capacity, but also saving money used to house inmates outside of the county.
“This is more than just adding on to the jail,” Blackburn said. “This is trying to see that we can serve our citizens at a reasonable cost to the taxpayers, to try and make the best use of the dollars we have. I am excited, and look forward to that process.”
The discussion of jail expansion comes as the Bell County Sheriff’s Department told commissioners about the raising jail population and the costs to send inmates to other county facilities to free up local space.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said increasing the size of the jail will make sure those who are awaiting trial there are treated fairly and humanely.
“I think a lot of people who are in our county jail, for the most part, except for a few that have actually been convicted and are waiting to go to a state penitentiary, are there because they have been accused of something,” Whitson said. “It is a service to our citizens to get people off the streets who need to be off the streets, but certainly a service to those citizens who get arrested and maybe are innocent to be treated fairly and get the help they might need.”
Commissioners have recently started looking at other county jails on possible ideas on what they would like to see added during the jail expansion. A group of Bell County commissioners recently traveled to Lubbock to take a tour of their jail and get ideas for the expansion.
One major point of interest for the commissioners has been an increase in mental health services at the jail and the facilities used to treat patients.
“The largest mental health care facility in the county is your county jail,” Blackburn said. “That is not new, and it has been that way for a long time. I am pleased to see that the commissioners have all indicated an interest in trying to address that in a manner that is more cost effective, and more efficient, than just simply adding jail beds.”
County officials said the first deliverable designs will be due in March but there was no firm end date to the services. The timeline on the following phases depends on how the commissioners decide to expand the jail.