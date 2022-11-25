Temple’s downtown retailers will celebrate Small Business Saturday as they kick off local sales with a downtown block party and vendor market.
The block party and vendor market are set from noon to 5 p.m. outside Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St.
“We hope you will take time to visit the retail shops and bars and restaurants in downtown Temple on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and throughout the Christmas holiday season,” said Dan Kelleher, the city’s Main Street manager.
Precious Memories at 17 N. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a reception at noon featuring Santa, coffee and cookies, and a presentation of the Champion’s Trophy for the winner of the downtown Christmas decoration contest. Precious Memories, which will offer discounts on Christmas decorative items, will also have their new Art Train painted by local artist Sue Groveunder on display.
The Hub, 7 S. Second St., will have light refreshments for their guests to enjoy while they shop.
FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St., will hold “Crafts and Drafts at FoxDog” from 2-4 p.m. The meet-up is for adults who want to build a community of artists, crafters, and friends in the area while enjoying a cool beverage. Bring your own project and supplies. The beer garden and café will also officially release their limited edition 2023 El FoxDog Lotería shirt for sale on Saturday.
The Parlour Antiques and Oddities, 111 N. Main St., will hold a 30% off sale off most items, including furniture. Taxidermy and wet specimen items will be offered at 20% off.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, will continues its exhibit “Season’s Greetings: Holiday Cards,” which features never-before-seen artworks by Jean Cocteau, Ben Shan, Miguel Covarrubias, Rufino Tamayo, Robert Andrew Parker, Roberto Montenegro, Herbert Bayer and Max Weber, all from the private collection of Vince Cianni of New York.
“These unique handmade and printed limited edition Christmas and greeting cards come in dimensions that range from postcard to folio and can be adapted to many spaces with the use of vitrines to complement the framed art,” Kelleher said.
Season’s Greetings will continue on display through Dec. 31 and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Tuesday through Saturday at the museum.
Tour Temple and Corky’s Wine Bar, 13 S. Second St., will present Corky’s Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. featuring Sam Lopez, Ellis Aych, Nacaya Marreiro and Jimmy Smoltich.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., will offer live music by local musicians at a special event honoring Johnny Bautista. All proceeds raised at the event will go to the Families in Need list for the holidays. There will be no cover charge at the event.