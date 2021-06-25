The right-hand lane of Central Avenue will close for about three months, starting Wednesday, between 31st and Third streets as crews construct a new sidewalk.
The single-lane closure will be in place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city of Temple announced.
The construction work is expected to last about three months. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
The city said a similar project will occur along Adams Avenue once the Central Avenue sidewalk is completed.