The African American Churches Historic District, an area with about 100 properties near downtown Temple, was created Thursday by the Temple City Council.
The ordinance received unanimous approval on its second and final reading for the new local historic district. Borders for the city’s second historic district would include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the west, Avenue A to the north, Avenue E to the south and the train tracks to the east.
Kelly Atkinson, senior neighborhood planner and historic preservation officer for the city, previously told the Council that staff looked at multiple ways to honor the historic nature of the area.
“So we did consider, at first, looking at some landmark designations for individual structures,” Atkinson said. “But, the feedback that we were receiving was that a district was more of the interest for this area. So that is the way we decided to proceed.”
Structures within the new district, highlighted by city staff, included Eighth Street Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church, Wayman Chapel AME Church, the Wheatley Alternative Education Center and a historic building at 311 S. MLK Jr. Drive.
Downtown outdoor dining
The Council also approved a second and final reading for an ordinance that would make permanent a previous outdoor dining program in the city’s downtown.
The program allows bars and restaurants to partner with local food trucks and set up outdoor seating in the city’s right of way. The need to go through a permitting process was eliminated by the program.
Officials said making the program permanent would allow restaurants to be more responsive to the community’s desire for outdoor dining. The program was established during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020.
New permits needed by businesses will cost $50 annually and would go through the city administration instead of on the Council’s agenda.
New liquor, grocery store approved
Council members also authorized a conditional use permit for a future downtown business, which would allow the store to sell alcohol.
The proposed business, Sam’s Liquor, is proposed to be located at 313 and 315 E. Central Ave. in Temple. Officials said the property owner intends for the business to serve both as a package store, which sells liquor for off-premise consumption, and a grocery store.
City officials said an agreement between the city and the business would require at least 50% of the business to serve as a grocery store.
“(The owner) has expressed interest in perusing strategic investment zone grants for the facade as well,” Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said.
Mayor pro tem choice
The Council also voted to appoint Councilwoman Judy Morales as mayor pro tem for another year.
Multiple Council members at the meeting expressed their approval of Morales and the work she has done in the position.
Incumbent council members Wendell Williams and Jessica Walker were sworn in to new terms on Thursday. Both were declared winners after neither candidate had opposition.