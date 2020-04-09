BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. lifted a boil water notice Thursday issued after a water main break at 10346 W. FM 93 on Tuesday.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the area of West FM 93 from Spring Valley Lane to Scott Lane.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 4/9/2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers may contact the Dog Ridge office at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact TECQ, call 512-239-4691.