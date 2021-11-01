Walmart will hold a Temple job fair Wednesday and Thursday.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9605 NW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The retailer seeks to hire workers for a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order fillers at grocery facilities, order fillers and shipping loaders at Ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at our transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment facilities.
The average supply chain associate wage is $20.37 per hour based on position, shift and schedule, the company said in a news release.
Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.