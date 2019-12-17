While Temple’s new city attorney started last week, the city is still not completely free from payments needing to be made to its last one.
The Temple City Council will vote Thursday on funding an additional amount of costs incurred by the city when it hired back its former city attorney to lead the office until a replacement could be found. While the City Council had set aside $40,000, the resolution being voted on Thursday would increase that amount to a final $105,000.
Former Temple City Attorney Kayla Landeros, who left the city in August for a job in the private sector, was contracted through her new law firm until a new city attorney was found to fill the position.
In explaining why the difference in the two amounts was so great, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said that the original amount was only a rough estimate. Simmons pointed out that many legal questions came up during the four-month period, contributing to a spike in the number of hours Landeros worked.
“The city manager did her best to estimate the number of hours of services the city would require during the interim period,” Simmons said. “The interim services lasted a month longer that she originally estimated, but the main cost driver were the number of projects and legal questions that came up during the interim period.”
In May, Landeros said she wanted to get back into practicing law and spending more time with her family when talking about why she was leaving the city.
Landeros served as the interim city attorney for just over four months, helping the city with its search for her replacement, until the new attorney started at the city. Kathryn Davis, formerly the city attorney for Killeen, was appointed in November to replace Landeros.
While the city appointed Davis to her position in early November, they still needed to wait more than a month until Dec. 9 when she was able to start and city officials were able to end their contract with Landeros.
The amount the city agreed to pay Landeros’ new law firm was about $46,000 more than what she would have made working the same amount of time as a city employee.
Working for Temple, Landeros made more than $176,000 annually, which means she would have only made about $58,988 in the same four-month period compared to the $105,000 her firm charged.
Landeros’ firm, Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, charged the city $250 per hour Landeros worked on the city’s behalf.