Two Temple historically black cemeteries could be preserved for decades after a discussion by the City Council last week.
In a Council workshop discussion, officials considered the possibility of the city taking over two local cemeteries that don’t have clear ownership. While the Council did not vote on taking over the cemeteries, they did have city staff move forward with research of that possibility.
These two cemeteries would be the second and third acquired by the city after the Council voted last year to take over the operations of Hillcrest Cemetery in North Temple.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the two nearby cemeteries — Seven Star Cemetery and New Hope Cemetery — have no clear owners and taking them over through legal means is the only option to ensure long-term maintenance.
“We have been approached about the possibility of also taking over these cemeteries,” Myers said. “We have received several calls and communications from various citizens concerned about the maintenance of these two cemeteries. Unlike Hillcrest, New Hope and Seven Star really don’t have clear owners so there is not an evaluation and negotiation process we can go through with (the owners) like we did with Hillcrest.”
The city would use rules in the state health and safety code to take over both properties, Myers said, although other options are being looked at.
Using the code would involve the city declaring that the cemeteries pose dangers to the public wellness and health if long-term maintenance is not kept up. The city would go through a long legal process to take ownership. While this option would allow Temple to take control of both cemeteries, it would also stop the city from selling any more plots at the two cemeteries.
Seven Star would not be affected since it is already full, but New Hope Cemetery, which is an active cemetery with burials still going on, would be.
Historically black cemeteries
Seven Star is a historically black cemetery of about an acre that is located on North 14th Street east of Hillcrest.
New Hope — which has been known by three different names over the decades — is located on North 10th Street at the intersection of East Union, between East Shell and East Walker in North Temple. The cemetery was founded in 1913 by an organization of Temple’s black business leaders — the Temple Negro Business League.
Those buried at New Hope include veterans of both World Wars, the Korean War and the Vietnam War as well as business owners, educators, writers, physicians, nurses and ministers that represented Temple’s historic and diverse black middle class, according to Telegram archives.
The number of people buried at New Hope may number 1,000 or more. A 2003 headstone census lists 625 burials with 66 of them with unreadable temporary stakes and stones, Telegram archives show.
The Temple Negro Business League negotiated with the white-managed Temple Cemetery Company (now Hillcrest) to purchase eight northside acres for a black cemetery.
Estimated maintenance costs
The city has estimated that the price to contract mowing services for both cemeteries would cost about $20,000 annually.
Council members said they thought it was important to keep these cemeteries in good shape going into the future.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the city feels obligated to make sure that Seven Star and New Hope cemeteries are maintained in the future since officials committed to preserving Hillcrest.
“I don’t think you can say we are taking Hillcrest but not the others,” Davis said.
While nobody is currently maintaining New Hope Cemetery, Seven Star Cemetery is currently under the care of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association Temple Chapter No. 111.
The association does not own the land, which sits on right of way for the Union Pacific railroad, but has cared for Seven Star since 2002.
Group’s efforts
June Pinchback, the association’s treasurer, said the organization discovered the cemetery under a lot of weeds after much research, and has cleared brush and weeds to keep it well-kept. This has involved trying to identify who has been buried in what has long thought to be an old slave cemetery, she said.
Pinchback said that the organization has not been contacted by the city about Seven Star but hopes to be able to continue its maintenance with the city’s help.
“I think that is our decision to make,” Pinchback said. “We are aging, we really are, but we still manage to take care of it. It is a conversation that they need to have with the organization.”
City officials are researching possible options for the city to move forward on acquiring these two cemeteries. The Council will discuss those options in the future.