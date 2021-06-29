Although Rebecca Grant found herself homeless following the onset of COVID-19 in Bell County, the Temple resident discovered a helping hand in Family Promise of East Bell County — a nonprofit organization that has served the surrounding community for more than 15 years.
“I found myself homeless and I never expected that,” Grant, a guest mother, said. “It was very devastating but after making one phone call, (Family Promise) has changed my world. My daughter and I are now together, and we don’t have to worry about going back to where we were.”
On Tuesday, Family Promise of East Bell County moved a step closer toward serving more families, like Grant’s, when the nonprofit organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.3 million expansion that will double its serving capacity.
The new facility — which will be situated at the southeast corner of South 24th Street and East Avenue N — is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.
It will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space.
A playground and a basketball court also will be constructed at the site for children.
Gary Rapp, Family Promise of East Bell County’s board president, said Tuesday’s groundbreaking was a long time coming.
“This is truly representative of an amazing and incredibly generous effort between the city of Temple, our major financial donors, our architects, our construction contractor, our dedicated board and our hard working Family Promise staff,” he said. “We have a lot to be thankful for.”
Rapp credited these individuals for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our staff and volunteers displayed incredible resilience and dedication in keeping the program functioning well through a very difficult 15 months,” he said. “We still have challenging months ahead of us as we eagerly look forward to the completion of this wonderful facility ... but having that hope and promise of what’s to come is going to keep our staff, our volunteers and all of us striving to move forward with energy and dedication.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis agreed, and stressed how the city’s donation of the two-acre lot to Family Promise of East Bell County in January was an honor.
“I see this as a privilege,” he said. “I’m proud to be mayor of a city that understands the importance of family and that understands the importance of community. Keeping families together changes lives.”
Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, was appreciative of everyone’s collective efforts and emphasized how excited he is to watch what the organization — currently operating from a decommissioned fire station in East Temple — will grow into.
“We’re glad to be in the buildings we’re in but this is going to help us do better work with more infrastructure in place,” he said. “We are fully funded for phase one … and it’s amazing to know that we can begin construction for a building that will be 100 percent debt free.”
Preston said Family Promise of East Bell County is now working to raise funds for its second phase of construction, which will add eight transitional homes for eligible families.
“The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution,” according to the agency.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, told the Telegram he is excited for these developments.
“Our community … from the city leadership to our servant leaders who make this kind of thing happen ... has the utmost compassion and concern about people,” he said. “This just represents our community and is what makes Temple such an affectionate place to live.”
Preston said families in need of assistance can call 254-773-9980 or visit online at familypromisebellcounty.org. The website has information about how people may donate to the agency.