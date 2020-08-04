Total property appraisals in Bell County continue to rise — to $115.4 billion — as residents grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some figures are fluid as about 2,000 local residents are protesting their proposed property values, but the amounts aren’t expected to change drastically. More than 18,700 protests were filed this year with the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, Chief Appraiser Billy White said.
Some residents were delayed in filing their protests after the coronavirus temporarily shut down the Tax Appraisal District offices.
“There is somewhere under 2,000 protests remaining … Probably less than that more likely, but we still have some reconciliation,” White said.
Some entities saw big increases in property values — mostly because of new construction that added homes or business sites to the tax rolls.
For example, Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 1 saw property values rise from $69.7 million in 2019 to $113 million this year. The district includes Three Creeks subdivision, which is expected to eventually contain about 1,500 new homes near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Bell County property values were slated to rise $21.5 billion under preliminary figures released in the spring, but that increased about 12.3 percent instead of the projected 8.11 percent.
White said COVID-19’s impact on the county will not be reflected until next year.
“Typically, we’re behind what’s going on in the real estate market, because we’re following what’s happened in the past … So the real estate market is hopefully going to show us any effects the pandemic may have had,” White told the Telegram.
White noted how if there are adjustments in the market, the Tax Appraisal District will recognize those changes when they do appraisals for 2021.
However, White does not expect these remaining protests to significantly alter Bell County entities’ certified property values.
“It can (change), but it’s a minute amount compared to what’s there,” he said. “Even if we don’t get finished with protests by the time we send the number over to entities, it’s not likely that it will have a large change.”
White explained this is largely in part to front-loading higher-valued properties during the appeal process.
“Because we have to certify by late July, we frontload a lot of the higher-value properties,” White said. “Even if we lose a certain percentage of those (remaining protests), these total values coming out for these entities isn’t going to change a lot.”
Local cities grow
Although Finance Director Michael Rodgers said the city of Belton typically has property value growth rates in the 5 to 7 percent range, he said values grew by just over 16 percent in 2020.
“This is partially attributable to new properties constructed during the year, but it also reflects the strong market for existing residential and commercial properties in the city,” Rodgers said.
The city of Temple also saw a larger increase in the tax rate base than expected, Finance Director Traci Barnard said.
“The budget was filed assuming an increase in the tax base of about 10.73 percent compared to last year,” Barnard said. “The certified values increased by 14.41 percent, which is more than we expected. The certified roll also included more new property values than expected.”
Barnard said city staff is constantly monitoring and reviewing various economic data and indicators for the local economy.
“Residential growth, coupled with several major commercial/industrial developments and expansions in Temple, have added to the growth in the city’s tax base,” she said. “The average home sales price for Temple is increasing. Year-to-date, the average has increased by 6.61 percent compared to the same prior period to date.”
Barnard stressed how a strong demand for housing in Temple is evident, as the “average months inventory” for Temple has remained low.
“Both of these indicators also support the greater than average growth in Temple’s tax base,” she said.
School districts see tax appraisals increase
Temple Independent School District’s certified values came in at an approximately 11 percent increase over 2019’s values despite their budget being based on an estimated 6.77 percent increase.
“Our budget was based on an estimated 6.77 percent increase. Since the increase in values was greater than originally estimated — based on preliminary values received from the appraisal district — the impact of compression will be a tax rate in the neighborhood of $1.28, as opposed to the previously projected rate of $1.32,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD chief financial officer, said the district also anticipates bringing forward a decrease in their tax rate during their board meeting on Aug. 17.
“The certified values Belton ISD received from (the) Tax Appraisal District reflect the continued growth of our community, the significance of this area to families who seek quality educational opportunities, and just what a great place this is to live and raise your families,” Land said.
“These values are based on property valuations from Jan. 1, before any potential economic impacts surfaced from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Texas does a property value study of each school district, and the values assigned by the Tax Appraisal District need to be within 5 percent of the values assigned by the state. But Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district’s certified values have not passed that property value study for the past three years.
“Our school district’s certified values did not pass the property value study for the last three consecutive years because the values assigned by the state of Texas were more than 5 percent above the values assigned by the Bell County appraisal district,” Novotny said.
Novotny noted how this could potentially result in a reduction of state funding for Salado ISD.
“The appraisal district is working on trying to get our certified values within 5 percent of the state assigned values, so we don’t lose state funding,” Novotny said. “Our certified values have increased significantly this year, which should enable our school district to reduce our tax rate from $1.47 per $100 of taxable value last year to a tax rate of $1.3747 per $100 of taxable value this year.”
Transparency in taxation
White said the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County will begin mailing postcards to property owners throughout the county, reminding them about the new Bell Truth and Taxation website.
“It’s a new legislative requirement from the last legislation that came through. We have to send out a postcard reminding (owners) of our new website that we’re required to keep,” White said. “It’s the Bell Truth and Taxation website, where they can go look up their property. They can go see exactly what the proposed taxes are for each of those entities, and see what time and place those entities are going to be meeting.”