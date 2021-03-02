While many power plants across the state had trouble staying operational during a record cold spell, workers at the local Panda power plants kept trying to supply electricity, local officials said.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said Monday that workers at both plants worked 24 hours a day to keep them running during the mid-February winter storm that brought subfreezing temperatures, ice and snow to most of Texas.
Workers were “sleeping on site. I know that for a fact — sleeping on site,” Shine said.
The two natural gas-fueled plants — Panda I and Panda II, which are owned and operated by separate companies — are located in the Synergy Industrial Park in East Temple. Temple Generation I owns Panda I and Panda Temple II owns Panda II, according to the city.
Panda I has been operating since July 2014 and Panda II has been generating power since August 2015, according to the companies that run them. Each plant can generate enough power for about 750,000 homes in Central Texas, according to their parent companies.
The city does not monitor power generation at the power plants, City Manager Brynn Myers said Tuesday.
“The city of Temple has no oversight authority over power generation, so we do not have access to that data,” she said.
Each plant has its own tax abatement, according to the city manager. Both required an investment of $365 million, Myers said.
The tax abatement agreements for the Panda power plants in East Temple are unlikely to be affected by Winter Storm Uri, Myers said.
When the plants were proposed, David Blackburn, the then-president of the Temple Economic Development Corp. and current Bell County judge, said they represented the largest private capital investment in Bell County history.
Panda I was required to create 20 jobs, while Panda II only needed to spur eight, Myers explained.
Both abatement agreements are for 10 years. However, Panda I’s agreement is a 50-percent abatement, while Panda II’s declines over the decade, Myers said. Panda II started with a 100-percent abatement for its first five years then it drops by 10 percent each year after that to 50 percent in the final year, according to the city manager.
Myers said Panda I’s tax abatement ends in 2025 and Panda II’s agreement ends in 2026.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently issued civil investigative demands to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and 11 electric companies that were part of the power outages — including Temple Generation I.
“I’m using the full scope of my Constitutional powers to launch an investigation into ERCOT and other entities that grossly mishandled (last) week’s extreme winter weather. While Texans pulled together to get their communities through this disaster, they were largely left in the dark,” Paxton said in a statement. “We will get to the bottom of this power failure and I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans.”
In 2017, Panda I filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of the state’s struggling energy sector. In its bankruptcy filing, it stated ERCOT presented false claims about the state of the industry.
It emerged from bankruptcy about a year later after slicing its debt from $400 million to $50 million, CEO Daniel Hudson told the Telegram at the time.