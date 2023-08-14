Temple residents are likely to see their property taxes increase next year even as the city’s tax rate remains the same.
During their first meeting earlier this month, the Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed property tax rate of 61.3 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said that this would mean no change to the city’s current tax rate.
This property tax rate would mean someone with a property valued at $200,000 would pay $1,226 in Temple taxes.
While the rate is not changing, rising Bell County property values in recent years would likely mean that many residents in the city would pay more.
Under the newly proposed tax rate, Traci Barnard, director of finance for the city, said the city is expected to bring in $50.93 million in property taxes this year, in addition to its other revenue sources.
City officials said that the proposed tax rate is higher than the no-new revenue rate of 54.56 cents.
“Just as a refresher, the no new revenue tax rate is total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the city from the same properties from both tax years,” Barnard said.
The new rate is also under the voter approval tax rate, the rate at which city voters would have to cast a ballot to accept the increase, which is 62.72 cents per $100 valuation.
Barnard said during the meeting that, while the city would have the same tax rate, the way it will be allocated is different.
Currently, Barnard said that the city has 28.63 cents of the tax rate go to the general fund while 32.67 cents goes to debt services. The new rate would see the proportion going to the general fund decrease to 26.7 cents while debt services rises to 34.6 cents.
With the new distribution, officials said that, of the $50.93 million in property taxes to be brought in this year, $24.7 million will go towards the general fund while $26.19 million will go to the debt.
Officials said that the city saw a large increase in taxable property values this year. The total taxable property value in the city now sits at more than $9.74 billion, a 19.63% increase compared to last year.
Of that total taxable property value, which includes homes, land and businesses, officials said that more than $605 million was still under review by the appraisal review board.
This increase not only includes rising home rates but new properties coming on to the market over the past year.
The final reading on the tax rate, which is the last time residents will have a chance to voice their opinions to the Council, is during this week’s meeting.
The City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.