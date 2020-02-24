BELTON — Typically, local cities are supposed to work with the Bell County government on subdivisions located just outside their city limits.
That’s outlined in a memo of understanding between the county and most cities.
“They should strongly consider the county’s regulations — they don’t have to, but strongly should,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said.
But recently that consideration has not been happening, Commissioner Bill Schumann said.
As an example, take the final plat for Walnut Creek Estates Phase 12 that the Commissioners Court considered Monday morning. The subdivision is located inside Killeen’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and is just northwest of Ding Dong.
The roads in the 20-lot, 73.3-acre development do not meet the county’s standards, Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves said, However, they do meet the city of Killeen’s requirements.
Because the roads do not meet the county’s standards, the Commissioners Court could decide in the future not to accept the roads for public maintenance. That would mean residents who live along the 1,935 feet of roads would have to find a way to fund their streets’ upkeep.
“When it comes down to it, when it is completed, we do not have to accept it,” Schneider said. “The people living along that would have to come up with a way to maintain it.”
Not only do the roads not meet the county’s standards, the Road & Bridge Department has not inspected the roads, Neaves said. Killeen, the county engineer explained to the commissioners, inspected the street, but did not allow the county to do so.
The Killeen City Council approved the subdivision July 19 — almost eight months ago.
“How come it’s taken so long?” Neaves said. “It sat there in Killeen for all this time. I do not know why it took so long to come to us.”
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine told the Telegram that the developer, MH 4 Joint Venture, did not submit subdivision plans called mylars until Jan. 29 — months after the city approved the plat.
That was a concern for Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
“If the court took no action on this, would it be approved by operations of law?” Blackburn asked, explaining that because so much time had lapsed since Killeen approved the development, it would be considered approved by state statute.
Neaves confirmed Blackburn’s thoughts. However, he added that the commissioners were considering the final plat as well as construction plans.
“I think that’s where I would have the most heartburn with it because I don’t want to accept that road if it’s not built to our plans,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said of the construction plans.
Schumann pointed out that the county has already approved 11 other phases like this for the subdivision. It’s an issue of fairness, he said.
“I understand your concern, but I don’t think it’s fair to the developer or the city to just come in here Monday morning and say, ‘Oh, by the way, we changed the rules,” Schumann said. “If that’s what we’re going to do, there needs to be a (memo of understanding) or a notice to go out to every city on how we are reviewing our ETJ specifications, the problems we have encountered and what they will have to do moving forward to satisfy our requirements.”
The commissioners approved the Walnut Creek Estates final plat in a 4-1 vote. Schneider dissented.
“If we’re going to do this,” Schumann said before casting his vote, “I think we need to put all the entities on notice this morning.”