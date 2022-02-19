H-E-B, Texas’s retail grocery giant, is searching for the best food and retail products from across the state.
Entries are being accepted for the grocery chain’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition as the retailer searches for the Lone Star State’s finest foods, beverages, beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between.
Submissions will be accepted until April 7, according to a news release. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves at stores across the state.
“At H-E-B, we are always seeking unique products to share with our customers,” James Harris Sr., director of diversity & inclusion and supplier diversity, said in a statement. “Quest for Texas Best is one of many innovative programs we offer to tailor our product offerings, while continuing to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas. We look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2022 competition.”
To prepare for the competition, participants can meet virtually with H-E-B leaders about product development and best practices for submitting information. Virtual sessions are planned for Wed- nesday and March 24.
Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, visit heb.com/quest.
More than 750 products have been placed in H-E-B stores since the contest started in 2014, and nearly $1.5 million in prize money has been awarded along with marketing, mentoring and supplemental support. Texas-based suppliers must create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.
H-E-B’s business development managers will select the top applicants who will present their products Aug. 24 at Fair Park in Dallas before a panel of judges selected by the company.
Judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the grand prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.