Voters in Bell County and around the state will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots on a variety of state and local issues, including a bond vote for Temple Independent School District residents.
While all voters across the state will get the chance to weigh in on eight proposed state constitutional amendments, other items will depend on what precinct a voter lives in. Locally, voters can cast their ballot at any of the county’s polling locations even if they are not from that precinct.
Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with voters needing state-issued identification to cast their ballots.
Temple ISD bond
Locally, Temple Independent School District is holding a $184.9 million bond proposal that calls for a new campus, classroom additions and Wildcat Stadium improvements.
The bond is divided into two propositions, the first is for $178.3 million for the construction and renovation of school facilities. Superintendent Bobby Ott said the bond would fund about 30 projects, including a new elementary school in southeast Temple and 14 new classrooms at existing campuses.
The second proposition of $6.6 million is for improvements to Wildcat Stadium.
If approved, the bond would cost residents with homes valued at $200,000 about $250 more annually in property taxes.
State Constitution
The eight proposed constitutional amendments that have been put up for a vote include topics ranging from limiting taxes on certain groups to giving some governmental bodies more power.
• Proposition 1 proposes allowing sports teams, approved by either the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, to conduct charitable raffles at rodeos.
• Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas.
• Proposition 3 would stop the state, or any political subdivision of it, from disallowing or limiting religious gatherings.
• Proposition 4 proposes to change the eligibility requirements for justices of the state Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, courts of appeals and district judges.
• Proposition 5 would give more power to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding candidates for judicial offices.
• Proposition 6 offers to give residents living at some facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations.
• Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for their homestead if they are 55 or older at the time of their partner’s death.
• Proposition 8 puts forward giving the state Legislature the power to provide a tax exemption for ad valorem taxes on a person’s homestead if their spouse was a member of the armed services and died in the line of duty.
Precinct 3 alcohol election
The local ability for businesses to produce and sell different types of alcohol will also be on the ballot for residents of Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.
A measure on the ballot proposes loosening restrictions on the production and sale of alcohol, which would allow the opening of distilleries. The measure was put on the ballot after local farmer John Evans received more than 8,000 signatures on a petition earlier this year.
Evans created the petition after he and his wife decided they wanted to open a distillery making alcohol from local grains.
Barlett ISD bond
Bartlett ISD voters will get the chance to make their voices heard on a $20 million bond package that includes the construction of new facilities and the renovation of old buildings.
Projects included in the bond include renovation of the district’s middle school, a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building. Officials have said the improvements to the middle school are needed as portions are falling into the ground.
The package will increase property taxes in the district by a rate of 22 cents per $100 valuation.
Cameron ISD bond
Residents in Cameron ISD will also get to vote on a bond for $14.5 million in facility improvements.
The bond, which is not expected to increase property tax rates, aims to mainly restore the old education building the district has to house new Career and Technical Education programs. Programs will include health sciences, computer sciences, business education, criminal justice and law enforcement, future teacher courses and dual credit courses.
Bond money will also go towards renovations of the district’s agricultural facilities, adding accessibility, roof improvements and equipment for other courses.
Other elections
Those living in Gatesville ISD will get to vote for who will represent them on the school board, with two seats currently open and three candidates running.
Challenger Pat Aslin is running against incumbents Linda Maxwell and board vice president Charles Alderson. Both Maxwell and Alderson have served on the board since being elected in November 2018.
Residents of both Nolanville and Troy will get the chance to ratify the use of 0.25 percent of sales tax for the maintenance of roads.
State law allows entities to hold an election every four years to allow the tax, with Nolanville having authorized the tax since 2008. The tax can only be used to maintain roads, not build new ones.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said of the 8.25 percent sales tax collected within the city, 6.25 percent is given to the state, 1 percent is used for the city operating budget, 0.50 percent goes to the county, 0.25 percent for Nolanville’s Economic Development Corp., and the remaining 0.25 percent is used for the street tax.