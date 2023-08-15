Nick Taylor, a Temple resident who has more than six years of experience working with nonprofit organizations that serve children and families in the foster care system, has joined Family Promise of Bell County as its new director of family services.
Family Promise hires new director of family services
TDT Joel Valley
