The East Temple-based Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions on Thursday received a five-year tax abatement from the City Council.
Council members, in a unanimous vote, signed off on the agreement that will abate an estimated $43,881 in city of Temple property taxes over the next five years, according to a staff report.
The Council also finalized Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions’ new reinvestment zone on its property, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That was on the consent agenda — a list of items considered routine — and was unanimously approved.
The city based the estimated tax abatement on its current tax rate of 65.25 cents per $100 value. The agreement would abate 50 percent of the property improvements, according to the city of Temple.
“The abatement period would begin in the first full calendar year after the improvements are completed,” City Attorney Kathryn Davis said.
Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions expects it will invest nearly $2.7 million to expand its Temple facility. That will include the addition of a new 10,000 square-foot building; two new parking lots totaling 40 square feet; an oil tank storage; and remodels of its current warehouse, offices and break rooms.
“As a reminder, they are bringing their Georgetown operations to Temple,” Davis said.
The company, an electrical services and equipment provider, announced in September it would shutter its Georgetown location and expand its Temple facility to consolidate those jobs into one place.
“This is a really neat project,” Temple Economic Development Corp. President Adrian Cannady told the City Council, pointing out Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions’ expansion bucks the idea that EDCs only focus on attracting big businesses.
“This is an example of a small business in East Temple with a great opportunity for Temple,” Cannady said.
The move is expected to create 100 new jobs and retain 48 jobs in Temple, Assistant City Attorney Christine Demirs previously told the Council.
“We were able to secure those 100 jobs coming out of Georgetown and coming to Temple,” Cannady said, touting the company’s planned investment in Temple.
“Congratulations to Sunbelt,” Council member Jessica Walker said.