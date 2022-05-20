From the time he first saw the ocean, Marty Janczak knew he wanted to join the Navy.
Janczak, who grew up in northwestern Missouri near Kansas City, did not know it at the time but he would spend a large portion of his life on or near the water.
“Sometime around age 12 we went on a vacation to Florida and that was the first time I had ever seen the ocean,” Janczak said. “The story goes that I went out waist deep in the ocean, with the waves coming by, and I just kept on standing out there and they had to drag me in. I didn’t know what was on the horizon but I knew that I wanted to go there.”
Janczak, now 76, was born into a military family with his father having served on an aircraft carrier in World War II. His uncles fulfilled their duties on destroyers and submarines.
When he went to high school in St. Joseph, Mo., Janczak said he served in the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps for three years and was the brigade commander over about 1,000 students for six months. He said this was his first taste of leadership and he enjoyed it.
While he planned on serving in the Navy, Janczak first went to college at Northwest Missouri State University where he met his wife Jan.
In his senior year of college, as the Vietnam War started, Janczak said he signed up for the Navy as an officer.
Janczak said that, after going to officer training school, he came home briefly on Friday, March 14, 1969. He said he had a rehearsal dinner on Saturday, got married on Sunday and was on a plane to San Diego on Monday.
Two months after he flew to San Diego, Janczak said he boarded the U.S.S. John W. Thomason, a destroyer commissioned in World War II.
The destroyer, Janczak said, was built in 1944 and had about 300 sailors on board who helped operate three gun mounts. He said the guns mainly were used for anti-submarine warfare and as fire support.
As a gunnery officer, Janczak helped to direct one of the destroyer’s guns. He said operation of the gun required 28 men, from the bottom of the ship near the magazine to the gun mount.
Guns on the destroyer could fire up to a range of 18 miles, the distance one could see on the open ocean, with Janczak helping to direct fire on closer targets. For indirect fire, where the ship could not see its target, the ship relied on an electromechanical computer to adjust the guns.
“It was a terrific life experience for me,” Janczak said. “Here I am, a year out of college, aboard this ship and I have a lot of responsibilities. I had 34 people working for me, at least three of which were older than my father.”
The ship’s guns were so loud that Janczak, whose room was right below one of them, eventually developed some hearing loss.
Janczak shared his room, which had a pair of beds, desks and closets, with another officer. He said the rooms could be uncomfortable due to the humid weather near Vietnam.
“Here you are in the tropics and it is hot, there was no air conditioning in those days,” Janczak said. “You had air conditioning in the electronic spaces, but we used the fan. It didn’t matter who you were, you had this little fan that you could move around.”
In his first 10 years in the Navy, during and after the Vietnam War, Janczak said he served on a destroyer, two destroyer escorts, a transport ship and as a teacher during shore duty.
During the military drawdown in the late 1970s, Janczak said he decided to turn his attention towards his family.
“In my last 24 months in the Navy then, I was gone for 22 of them,” Janczak said. “My kids didn’t know me and so I said that it was not worth it. So I got out after 10 years and we ended up here in Texas, but I stayed in the reserve.”
While in the Navy Reserve, Janczak and his family moved around the state from Waco to Dallas.
In about 1985, Janczak said he started working in a special reserve unit that reported directly to the three-star admiral who ran the Navy in the western Pacific Ocean.
Unlike his usual service of one weekend a month and two weeks a year, Janczak was traveling in spans of up to a month three or four times a year. He said that with this unit he went all over the western Pacific Ocean, to places such as Japan, Korea, the Soviet Union and China.
In 1995 Janczak told the Navy that he would be willing to return to active duty.
“In 1995 I got selected for admiral, and I was honored for that. At about the same time, we had sold our businesses here and I told the Navy that, ‘If you need me to do more I probably can.’ So they recalled me to active duty for five years.”
For the first nine months after his return, Janczak said he served in Germany before later being sent to Guam.
In Guam, Janczak became the Commander, Naval Forces Marianas, in charge of thousands of sailors.
“I basically owned all of the South Pacific Ocean,” Janczak said. “I had about 5,000 sailors that were stationed in Guam and I was responsible for all of them.”
Janczak said in Guam he and his family lived in the former home of Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific fleet in World War II. Janczak said he also used Nimitz’s desk.
After about two years in Guam, Janczak said he was asked by the four-star admiral who ran the entire Pacific fleet to move to Hawaii and run the Navy’s shore bases. At this time, Janczak was a two-star admiral and oversaw Navy shore bases from Fallon, Nevada, to Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.
“I was basically the landlord, I funded them and if there were any problems, my folks were the ones that took care of it,” Janczak said.
After about another year in Hawaii in this new job, Janczak said the Navy came to him and offered to promote him to a three-star admiral if he made the move to Washington, D.C.
Janczak said it was at this point, with opposition to the move from his wife and youngest son, that he decided to turn the promotion down. He said he asked the Navy to move him back to the Naval Reserve in Texas.
While Janczak knew naval operations, he said that he didn’t know much about politics and didn’t want to go through that. If he moved to Washington, D.C., he said his family would have needed to entertain six out of seven days a week, either hosting parties or going to those hosted by others.
Janczak officially joined the Naval Reserve in 2000 and retired from the Navy in 2004.
With decades of service in the Navy, Janczak said he is thankful his wife understood enough to allow him to have that experience.
After joining the reserves, Janczak said he and his family moved to Temple where his wife’s parents lived so his son could go to Temple High School.
Janczak and his wife opened a natural stone fabrication business, Earthstones, in 2000 that dealt in products such as granite and marble. The two ran the business until they sold off the equipment and building in 2013.
From 2008 to 2011, Janczak served on Temple City Council representing District 3.
Janczak later joined the Temple Area Builders Association as its government affairs director in 2008, and now helps to lobby officials on behalf of local construction interests.
As someone who felt a calling to the ocean early, Janczak said he still misses the view from the deck of ships.
“I can’t begin to tell you how good it feels, on a bright and clear day, when you are out in the middle of the ocean and watching the sun come up or go down,” he said.