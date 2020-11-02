Al fresco dining may soon take over downtown Temple.
The city is considering a temporary program allowing downtown restaurants and bars to use public and private parking as well as sidewalks for outdoor dining and seating. Restaurants and bars have had limited capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of them are struggling even today because of the lessened capacity they can have and also people’s reluctance to go to those indoor dining areas,” Assistant City Attorney Amanda Rice recently told the Temple City Council. “This program is to support our local brick-and-mortar downtown restaurants and bars during COVID-19.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has limited restaurants indoors capacity to 75 percent and allowed county judges to determine whether bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Bell County Judge David Blackburn allowed bars to open again. The order does not place occupancy limits on outdoor areas.
“Basically, what (the program) would allow people to do is allow restaurants to extend out their dining areas to sidewalks and also city parking spaces as well as (private) parking lots,” Rice said.
Downtown restaurants and bars would have to submit a permit and a $50 fee to get into the program.
If the establishment plans to use a private parking lot, it must have the written consent of the property owner.
Now if a restaurant or bar wants to use city on-street parking or sidewalks, the business will have to meet Temple’s insurance requirements. Those include maintaining a $1 million general liability insurance; $1 million alcohol insurance; and have $500,000 for workers’ compensation, according to the city.
“It will also allow brick-and-mortar restaurants and bars if they want to have food trucks to work in conjunction with them.” the assistant city attorney said.
The proposed ordinance requires food trucks to pack up and move every day. It also does not allow food trucks to be within 100 feet of a restaurant on the same street that sells the same type of food.
“This particular pilot program will only last six months unless terminated by the City Council or the city manager and it can be extended by ordinance,” Rice said. “So if there’s some miracle and in less than six months we can get a vaccine and this program is no longer needed the city manager will have the authority to shut it down. Also, if it’s not working for the city, she can also shut it down.”
The City Council is expected to consider the ordinance Thursday. If Council members sign off on it, they will finalize it on Nov. 19.
Council member Wendell Williams said this time of the year is perfect for outdoor eating.
“This is a great opportunity for our downtown restaurants to be able to have 100 percent capacity if they could go outside,” Council member Jessica Walker said. “It feels kind of European. You see it a lot in the cities out there, (they have) a lot of outdoor seating. We may like it. We may want to keep it. We may not want to restrict anything.”