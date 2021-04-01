Pecan Field Day, which includes a grafting workshop, will be held next week in Waco.
The event will start at 8 a.m. April 7 at Russell Pecans, 12633 Gholson Road in Waco. The event is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.
Registration, which costs $10, will open at 8:30 a.m. One PM CEU will be offered.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
Event schedule is as follows:
9 to 10 a.m., Pecan Grafting: Tools, Methods and Demonstration, Monte Nesbitt – Pecan/Fruit/Citrus Program Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
10 to 10:30 a.m., Pecan Tree Maintenance & Pest Prevention Program, Dan Russell, owner of Russell Pecans.
10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Pecan Tree 101 for Homeowners, Monte Nesbitt
10:50 to 11 a.m., Break
11 a.m. to noon, Effective Pest Control, Especially Gophers, Monte Nesbitt
Call 254-757-5180 to RSVP.