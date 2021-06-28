BELTON — Bell County’s preservation of local history was once again recognized Monday at a state level.
County commissioners presented the Bell County Historical Commission with a state award from the Texas Historical Commission. The award was the state commission’s 2020 annual distinguished service award for the local commission’s active and well-balanced preservation program.
The county’s historical commission was one of 84 that received the award in 2020 of the 175 historical commissions that submitted their annual reports.
Nancy Kelsey, chairman of the local commission, said her and the other members of the volunteer-led organization worked hard this past year despite some issues.
“For our projects this year we did three, we didn’t let the COVID-19 problems interfere,” Kelsey said.
The three projects commission members worked on over the past year included an update to their county website, a bridge project and the archiving of historical interviews.
The interviews were of both soldiers and residents who were around in World War II, with the local commission working with the Daughters of the American Revolution to compile them. The archived interviews were donated to Texas Tech University.
Much of the group’s work centered around updating its section of the Bell County website, adding and sorting large amounts of data.
Some of the additions to the website included a list of 244 local cemeteries, both current and former, along with their locations if available. This includes those that were moved to make room for the construction of Fort Hood, Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Kelsey said volunteers have also compiled an index of obituaries from the Belton Journal between 1913 and 1967 along with some history of Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
A list of current cities, towns and communities in the county was also gathered, including those communities that are now ghost towns.
Mark Wolfe, executive director of the state commission, congratulated the Bell County commission and others in a statement on its website earlier this month.
“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” Mark Wolfe, executive director of the state commission, said. “The Bell County (Historical Commission) has demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award.”