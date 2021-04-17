SALADO — Temple residents Anthony and Donna Gerakos know that they want to build a new home.
They said they didn’t know who could build their ideal abode and were unfamiliar with what builders are available locally.
Finding those answers — and seeing what is available — was the goal of their journey to Salado on Saturday. The couple planned to tour a few homes in the surrounding area this weekend and next as part of the 2021 Parade of Homes event put on by the Temple Area Builders Association.
The couple said they moved from Arizona two years ago and are now looking to build somewhere in Temple near Belton Lake.
“We are looking at what other builders have because we are probably looking to buy custom,” Donna said. “We have been here almost two years and we have just got a house, and now need to find out where we want to live.”
Jason Hancock, an associate broker with Vista Real Estate, said this year has been busier than some previous years, with a constant flow of prospective buyers stopping by.
Those participating in the event, Hancock said, tend to be those who are looking to build a new home or foresee a move in the near future. He said many of those come in to take notes, finding out what they like and what they don’t in floor plans and designs.
Hancock said the housing market in the area right now is so good that the builder of the home he was showing, 12024 Callie Christina Court, didn’t put it on the market until Friday so it wouldn’t get sold before the parade.
“We wouldn’t even list this house until it was 100 percent finished because we knew we would get it under contract,” Hancock said. “A lot of people in the parade are about to start building a home or it is in their near future. So it is a good opportunity for them to see various builders’ homes and get new ideas.”
Copperas Cove residents Steve and Kathy Doherty said that while they didn’t plan on building a new home, they come to the event each year to get ideas for their current house.
The couple said they plan on visiting all the homes on the tour over two weekends.
“We try and come out every single year and the reason is to see all the new ideas that are out there,” Kathy said. “With the cost of housing going up so high, you come in and get their ideas. Maybe we will do a bathroom this year.”
The parade, which charges $10 for a ticket to visit all of the homes, will continue Sunday as well as April 23-25. Hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
Those interested in visiting can view a list of homes online at bit.ly/2Q8xaBH and download the ParadeSmart app on their phone to get information on each home they visit.