BELTON — A new subdivision located southeast of Salado was approved for its initial plat.
The Overlook at Salado subdivision had its preliminary plat approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court in a unanimous 5-0 vote Monday. The plat proposes a 48-lot subdivision, with each home sitting on more than an acre of land.
The more than 53.1 acre tract is located in the county between Hackberry Road and FM 2115.
While commissioners were accepting of most of the proposed subdivision, they did have concerns regarding drainage and how most water was expected to flow north out of the land.
“Our concern is also that where that (water) drains off of that property, and make sure that is not a significant increase in that flow,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents that area, said. “It looks like everything drains to that side.”
While the subdivision will have two drainage ponds, the commissioners were concerned about their placement, which they didn’t see as the best.
The commissioners also were concerned about the maintenance of the drainage pond that borders nearby Hackberry Road. Commissioner Russell Schneider said he worried about the county having to maintain it with the potential for it to be blocked off by a fence.
While the builders have no intention currently to have the county take care of the pond, Schneider cited prior experiences with other subdivisions.
“Their intention is to have an easement for drainage dedicated for a homeowners association or whoever to maintain,” County Engineer Bryan Neaves said.
Neaves said the county would have an opportunity to address concerns about a possible fence and who would take care of the drainage pond when the subdivision comes back for final approval.