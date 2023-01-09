After six years, the Temple chapter of the NAACP now has a new president — Zoe Grant.
Grant took over the position of president at the start of January from former president Bennie Walsh, who served in the position for six years.
Grant’s first term as president will span a two-year period from Jan. 1 of this year to Dec. 31, 2024.
In a statement, Grant said she is committed to working with the same vigor and enthusiasm for the organization as her predecessor did.
“In love for our community and being conscious of its needs, with determination and hard work, we will intentionally give our all to make a difference in our city with Equity, Equality, and Security,” the organization said in a statement. “You will see a growing change in our NAACP, which will reflect in our community in a positive way.”
In addition to her new role as president of the NAACP, Grant also works with her nonprofit, the Zoe’s Wings Foundation, which helps make home repairs for local residents.
In addition to a new president, the organization also plans on installing a range of new and returning members to its officer and executive committee.
The organization’s members for 2023 and 2024 include: Grant as the president, First Vice President Gregory Gregg, Second Vice President and criminal justice officer Cean Mack and Treasurer Yvonne Taylor.
Other officers include communications officer William Leak, economic development officer Judy Morales, education officer Virginia Leak, heath officer Caleeah Curley, legal redress officer Garry Smith, political action officer Reginald Turner, membership officer Alesia Dawson and Danny Taylor as the at-large executive committee member.
An event to install these officers will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Officials said the instillation event will feature pastor Charles E. Maze as a speaker and will be open to the public.