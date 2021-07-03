The Bell County Sheriff’s Department will host a fast-track job fair for jailers at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agency announced.
The event will be held in the Sheriff’s Department training room at 104 S. Main St. in Belton.
Those interested in joining the department as a jailer can go to the front desk of the Sheriff’s Department as doors open at 7:30 a.m.
The first segment of the event will begin at 8 a.m. where a reading comprehension test will be given. Once the test is complete, those moving forward will be given an interview with jail lieutenants and then instructed on what their next tasks will be, according to a news release from the department.
For those who would like to get a head start on filling out an application, or to find more information regarding Bell County employee benefits, visit Bellcountytx.com.
Growth in Bell County has prompted county commissioners to expand the jail by building an extension to the Belton facility.