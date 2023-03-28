A Chicago-based consultant has recommended against the city pursuing a supermarket for Temple’s east side, but that hasn’t stopped city officials from exploring other options.
Dozens of East Temple residents have said they don’t have transportation to make the three-plus mile trip to H-E-B or other grocery stores, prompting City Manager Brynn Myers to consider a mobile option that would truck groceries to locations in the Crestview and Ferguson Park neighborhoods.
In other words, if they can’t go to the store, take the store to them.
A similar approach is being used with tremendous success in Louisville, Kentucky, Myers said.
“From a market standpoint, we are trying to put pieces in place,” she said. “If there’s not an opportunity to immediately recruit a for-profit grocery store for East Temple, what are the other options? I’ve been doing some research, and a nonprofit in Kentucky has an innovative program in place. This could be something we should explore — it might work here as well.”
Parts of Louisville are much like East Temple — traditional grocery stores are miles away. But the Dare to Care Food Pantry in that city decided to take steps to get food to those who need it.
Dare to Care purchased an 18-wheeler, then partnered with Kroger. The grocery giant outfitted the trailer with shelving, a refrigerator unit and freezers similar to those in grocery stores. Kroger also provides two employees to clean and stock the trailer daily, as well as a point-of-sale machine to ring up sales.
“The Zero Hunger Mobile Market is a single-aisle grocery store on wheels,” said Alexus Richardson, director of communications for Dare to Care Food Pantry. “The mobile market visits neighborhoods that have limited or no access to fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and other nutritious foods.”
“The selection and prices are comparable to Kroger food stores in the Louisville area, but the quantities of each item are much smaller,” she said. “Since they are restocked daily, there’s no need to carry a lot of each item, and that allows us to get more on the shelves.”
The Zero Hunger Mobile Market operates five days a week and visits different neighborhoods each day. The truck makes two stops — one in the morning, another in a different location in the afternoon.
“Everyone is welcome at the Zero Hunger Mobile Market,” Richardson said. “Customers can board the trailer to shop for fresh produce and staple food items, and pay by debit card, credit card or EBT. No cash is accepted or stored within the mobile market.”
Richardson said that more than one in five Louisville residents live in a food desert and many lack access to transportation to get to a traditional grocery store.
“The mobile market helps fill this gap by bringing groceries to the market directly,” she said.
While Kroger no longer operates a store in Temple — they haven’t for decades — Myers does have a store in mind to partner with.
“I’d love to see H-E-B help with this,” Myers said. “If we could put that piece in place, the city likely would have a role in funding the program and perhaps even operate it. Nothing is flushed out, but this is a cool concept that could meet a need not being met by an existing market.”
“A mobile grocery market might fill the gap between where we are now and where we would like to be with a brick-and-mortar store in the future,” Myers added.
According to Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development consultant hired by the city last year, there’s not enough people living in East Temple today to attract grocery stores such as H-E-B, Kroger, Publix or Trader Joe’s.
According to Hunden’s report, about 12,198 people live in the Crestview and Ferguson Heights neighborhoods. Grocery companies generally require about 20,000 residents before they would consider locating a store in that area. They also require a median household income in a neighborhood of $40,000 to $75,000 or higher.
East Temple falls significantly short in both population and median household income, according to the report.
While the median household income in the Temple and Belton trade area as a whole is $56,313, the numbers for East Temple are almost half that. According to Hunden’s report, the median household income for East Temple is $30,373.
Myers said she plans to visit Louisville to see the Dare to Care program first hand.