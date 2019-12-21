Federal grant money awarded to the city — and where to spend that money — were key points of discussion at a meeting held Tuesdfay by Temple’s Neighborhood Services team.
The meeting of residents and city officials was one of two held to allow residents to hear the results of the 2018-19 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan. These federal funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are used each year to help low- and moderate-income residents.
Between the two meetings, with one in the morning and the other in the evening, city officials said that they saw about a dozen residents come out and listen to the results.
Neighborhood Services Manager Nancy Glover, who presented the material, said that the city has already surpassed the five-year goals for most of the plan’s categories despite this past year being the fourth year.
Glover said for some categories that have not met the city’s goal, officials already have plans on achieving them in the final year of the program. Employment training and placement is one of the categories that hasn’t achieved its five year goal, but Glover said the city will be funding the group Feed My Sheep with some of the grant money to meet their goal.
“These are goals that we have accomplished with various community partner organizations,” Glover said. “We have about 10 partners that we work with on a regular basis, and they submit reports to us that talk about what they have been able to accomplish in accordance with our consolidated plan. (These are) the successes of not just the city, but also the organizations that we partner with.”
For Al Pinchback and John Reed, the two East Temple residents who came to the meeting, seeing how the city is using federal funds to help the community was encouraging.
Both men spent much of the meeting talking to Glover and Transform Temple Director Buford Craig about what they saw as possible projects where these funds could do used in the future. Both men pointed out that while they like the improvements being made in areas like East Temple, they wish more would be done to help.
“I feel like the CDBG grant fund money is a blessing,” Al Pinchback said. “It is put there to help our infrastructure and our whole way of living out here. I’ve lived in East Temple for 60 years, and where it is at now has come a long way but it still has a long way to go.”