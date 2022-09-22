Temple College President Christy Ponce will spend her Friday afternoon in Austin for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, where she will be featured as a guest panelist and speaker.
The three-day event, which began on Thursday, runs through Saturday.
“Ponce will participate in a one-hour panel discussion titled ‘Course Correction,’ which will address how community colleges navigated the challenges of the past three years and how they used that time to innovate and build new programs, partnerships and educational pathways for their service areas,” Temple College spokesman Eric Eckert said in a news release. “She will speak alongside Dr. Gregory Williams, president of Odessa College, and Todd Williams, founding chair and CEO of The Commit Partnership.”
Ponce — whose résumé includes participating in the inaugural Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence in 2016, participating in the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship in 2021, and serving on the American Association of Community Colleges — emphasized how the Texas Tribune Festival is the perfect opportunity for community colleges to “take the reins” of the national conversations on tuition affordability and workforce development.
“There is a national spotlight on post-secondary and higher education right now,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to join my fellow panelists, share my thoughts on the importance of higher education and highlight the good work happening at Temple College, where we are impacting lives in our community every day.”
Course Correction, which will be moderated by Ayan Mittra, senior managing editor for the Texas Tribune, will begin at noon at Studio 919, located on the sixth floor of 919 Congress Ave. in Austin.
“Temple College serves thousands of students representing incredibly diverse rural and urban populations across Central Texas and throughout the state,” said Ponce, who holds a doctorate from the Community College Leadership Program at the University of Texas. “We have the responsibility to help change the lives of individuals and families in the communities we serve, and we are doing that every day by building new programs to meet industry demands and by seeking public and private partnerships to create opportunities for our neighbors.”
A full lineup of this week’s Texas Tribune Festival speakers — which includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, musician Lyle Lovett, former White House Deputy Chief Karl Rove and more — can be accessed online at festival-platform.texastribune.org.