BELTON — Sam Listi isn’t done being this city’s top administrator yet.
The Belton Council — in a 6-0 decision Tuesday — extended Listi’s contract as city manager for another year. Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter participated via video conference from Kennesaw, Georgia, and Councilman Dan Kirkley was absent because he is recovering from a recent knee surgery.
The Council agreed to give Listi — who has managed Belton’s affairs for almost 19 years — a $7,957 raise. His salary is now $167,092. Last year, Listi earned a salary of $159,135. This is a 5 percent raise.
“I appreciate the vision and leadership of the Belton City Council, my outstanding management team, and the 170 employees, who all work so well together in behalf of this amazing community,” Listi said. “It is a privilege to serve the city and the citizens of Belton as city manager, and I look forward to the opportunities in the year ahead.”
Listi received 3 percent raises in 2019 and 2018.
Listi, with his more than 40 years in city government, earns considerably less than his counterparts in Temple and Killeen.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers earns $205,000 annually while Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle’s salary is $210,000. Myers was appointed in Jan. 2018. Cagle started in December.
Listi, 67, was hired as Belton city manager on March 12, 2001. Prior to coming here, Listi worked for the city of Temple as its planning director and eventually became assistant city manager. He also worked for the cities of Midland and Denton.
The City Council evaluated Listi during an executive session Jan. 28. Mayor Marion Grayson said Listi’s work ethic stood out.
“It’s amazing to all of us how much he gets done in a day and how he keeps up with every little thing that is going on inside the city; his response to citizens and Council,” Grayson told the Telegram. “We had a lot going on this past year, with changes at the Fire Department and the growth of the city. He’s done an excellent job.”
Last year, the city tweaked its civil service pay scale — the measure it follows for setting police officer and firefighter salaries. The pay scale increased 6.5 percent, costing Belton $251,911 in its current budget.
The Belton Fire Department lost 17 employees last year to better-paying cities, spurring the pay scale adjustment. And the city transitioned its public emergency medical service to the private ambulance provider American Medical Response in October.
This was Grayson’s last time evaluating the city manager’s job performance. She is not seeking re-election after serving 16 years on the City Council. She said it was a bittersweet moment.
“The city is going to be in excellent hands — I am not concerned,” she said. “It’s in good hands. Sam’s there; he takes care of everything on a day to day basis. We’re just the figureheads as Council, citizens who guide him through policy. He manages to pull it off every year.”