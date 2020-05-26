A Tomball firefighter with Central Texas connections is now set to lead the Belton Fire Department.
The Belton Council Tuesday evening unanimously confirmed the appointment of Jonathon Fontenot, the assistant fire chief of operations and training in Tomball, as the city’s new fire chief.
Fontenot, 49, replaces Bruce Pritchard, who retired as fire chief in October, as the new leader of the Belton Fire Department.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Fontenot told the Council after they approved his appointment.
The new fire chief’s base salary will be $105,000. His first day is June 15.
“Welcome to Belton,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
Fontenot, an Army veteran originally from Taylor, was tapped for the position after Strategic Government Resources, a Keller-based recruitment firm, posted the job twice. City Manager Sam Listi said 75 people applied and 10 were interviewed for the position.
A committee — which included Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter, Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles and Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis — interviewed the 10 candidates, Listi said. Carpenter described the interview process as extensive.
“(Fontenot) was the unanimous choice (of the interview committee) to become Belton’s next fire chief,” the city manager said.
Belton’s new fire chief has more than 25 years of experience, Listi said. He has served as the assistant fire chief in Tomball for a decade; as an instructor in Austin Community College’s fire program; and as the emergency management coordinator and interim fire chief in Taylor.
While in the Army, Fontenot worked as a training chief for a fire and emergency service contractor in Iraq.
“(Fontenot’s) experience is complemented by a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in fire administration,” Listi said. “(Fontenot) emerged as the clear choice to lead the Belton Fire Department because he is a servant leader and he demonstrated his readiness to be chief.”