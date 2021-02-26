A legislator who sits on the Texas House Energy Committee will join state Rep. Hugh Shine at his Monday forum to discuss the power grid emergency caused by Winter Storm Uri.
State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, and Shine, R-Temple, will discuss the Legislature’s plans for improving the power grid in Texas during a Temple Chamber of Commerce-hosted virtual forum scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting ID is 853 1400 2424 and the passcode is 441513.
“Participants will be muted. Questions may be asked via the chat feature of the Zoom presentation,” Temple Chamber President Rod Henry said.
Darby was part of the recent hearings in which lawmakers questioned the leaders of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and utility companies for their roles in the outages that saw millions of Texans without power to stay warm.
ERCOT operates most of the decentralized and deregulated power grid in Texas.
“Typically, you know, the Texas Legislature pushes back on overregulation,” Darby recently told the Associated Press. “However, my view on something as basic to human survival and need is we need to have reliable power and water.”
Shine hosted a town hall Thursday evening during which he heard from West Temple residents who were without power for days.
“I think it is important to give people that I represent as much information about the system, what I was doing to try and help and what’s going on … so you can have some sense of closure as to why we experienced what we experienced,” Shine said during the meeting at Lake Belton High School.
Any and all solutions to fixing the state’s power grid are on the table, Shine told the Telegram earlier this week. But before lawmakers can propose any fixes, the Temple legislator wants all of the facts.
Shine and his counterpart who represents West Bell County and Lampasas County, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, want to get to the bottom of why the state experienced such a massive failure during the winter storm.
“It goes without saying we had a colossal failure of our grid and the ability to manage power in Texas. It’s unacceptable,” Buckley said on Monday.
Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to Texans that the state’s leadership will fix the power grid issues.
“I assure you this: This legislative session will not end until we fix these problems,” Abbott said during a speech Wednesday.