A variety of law enforcement subjects were discussed Thursday night during the virtual reception for police chief candidates.
Each of the three candidates for Temple Police chief shared professional opinions and personal feelings on some subjects.
The three finalists are Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department, Deputy Chief James Lowery Jr. of the Arlington Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department.
When asked what qualities made him the best candidate, Lopez mentioned his military experience, planning and networking and administrative experience. He worked in several different divisions, including leadership, investigations and patrol, Lopez said.
Reynolds learned his basic law enforcement skills with the Leavenworth, Kan., Police Department and then went to the Olathe, Kan., Police Department. He cited his skills in human relationships, his involvement and investigative skills as important qualities. Reynolds also has been an undercover officer and believes quality community policing is needed in Temple.
Lowery said he also has military experience. Through his assignments and positions, he has experience with different cultures. Lowery agrees with Temple’s five-year plan for accreditation. He sees a lot of “great growth potential” in Temple and has family in the area — which makes the position even more attractive to him, Lowery said.
Each man answered how they would recruit great officers for the department.
Reynolds sees an opportunity in Fort Hood because it makes a good place to recruit quality prospects. He said he knows how to relate to the military. He also likes the unique talent found in Temple and the young population. Reynolds called the area “a great metroplex.”
The Temple Police Department has a great reputation, Lowery said, which reflects the community it serves. Lowery said he knows how to retain good officers.
“You treat them so well they don’t want to leave,” Lowery said.
Lopez knows how to handle disruptive juvenile behavior, he said. He believes a department needs to include people with positive work experience.
He sees how to achieve a higher rank as one of the greatest challenges in his career, Lopez said. Cultural diversity in a department is important, and it’s important to remember to find someone to “lend a hand to when they need someone to lean down and pick them up.”
Lowery said he worked full time while earning his bachelor’s degree. Although it was hard, Lowery said, it opened doors and opportunities.
Reynolds hires based on character and maintains a high standard in his officers because too many “lose their way,” he said. “We must police ourselves” because there are plenty of people out there to police them.
Lopez mentioned his department’s experience with an officer-involved shooting, and Reynolds and Lowery both have worked with those situations. Lopez pointed out he’s worked with “corrupt cops,” and Reynolds alluded to it when he spoke about officers losing their way. He also said the department needs to look at its use of force and pursuit policies, as well as how they handle offenders with mental illness.
Each candidate has experience working with school resource officers.
“Winning the hearts and minds of the students when they’re younger helps to build unique bonds and relationships,” Reynolds said.
More training is necessary for school resource officers so they can be good role models for students, Lowery said, while Lopez would like to see life skills taught in schools. Lopez brought up the issues Temple has with juvenile delinquents. All three said vehicle burglaries and auto thefts are community — not police — issues.
Before the candidates entered into the part of the process where community members asked questions, Lowery, Reynolds and Lopez all talked about the improvements needed in the Temple Police Department. Listed were:
• More trust, accountability and procedural justice
• Recruiting and retaining personnel
• More community involvement
• More transparency and training.
One of the finalists is expected to take the job vacated by former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, now the top officer at the Lubbock Police Department.
Betty Johnson of Temple said she tried to get on to hear the virtual town hall meeting Thursday night but was not able to, noting that it kept sending her in a loop and told her she had to go through the Chrome program even though that was what she was using.
“I view things all the time,” Johnson said, citing church livestreams as an example. “It was just downright impossible.”
She found the inability to see the potential chiefs disappointing, noting “There was one particular candidate that I really wanted to hear what he had to say” and later give her opinion to Temple City Manager Brynn Myers.
After hearing about her issues, Myers arranged for the town hall meeting to be put up on the city website, which includes a link to voice opinions on the finalists.
CANDIDATES ONLINE
The virtual town hall meeting is available at www.templetx.gov/2967/Virtual-Meetings. There is also a link on the same page to voice opinions on the candidates.