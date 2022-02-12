Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.22 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit strong economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in February compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to February last year. It is expected to receive about $3.05 million, an 8.5% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $829,628, a 17.63% rise.
The total February allocations for Texas represent a 16.4% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.96 million in sales tax allocations in February, an increase of 15.02% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $3.28 million in sales tax revenue, a 15.40% increase from the allocation distributed in February 2021, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $1.14 million, a 14.62% increase from last February.
This month Nolanville is receiving $141,248, a 14.33% increase over last year.
Troy will get $121,798, a 105.82% increase from February 2021.
Salado is set to receive $76,740 this month, a 7.15% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $35,596 in February, a 4.68% decrease compared to last year.
Little River-Academy will get $13,752, a 6.47% increase over last February.
Rogers will receive $11,007, a 0.56% decrease from last year.
Holland will get $10,637, a 9.77% decrease from February 2021.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $350,185 this month for a 15.98% increase from last year’s allocations during February.
Copperas Cove saw a 12.40% increase in February allocations over last year; it is set to receive $702,615.
Gatesville experienced an 11.01% increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $260,779.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $176,329 in February, an increase of 54.36% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $109,174 in February, an 11.46% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $107,774 this month, a 23.56% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $25,175, a 10.98% increase from February 2021.
Milano is set to receive $16,716, a 53.68% increase.