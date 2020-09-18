Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions, an electrical services and equipment provider, is shuttering its Georgetown facility and consolidating it into its Temple location, the Temple Economic Development Corp. announced Friday.
The company plans to invest $2 million to expand its current Temple facility, 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a news release. This move is expected to create 100 new jobs.
The expansion is planned for this fall.
“As we analyzed the costs, timing, effort and employee retention vital to Sunbelt-Solomon’s operations, it became clear that Temple was the perfect solution,” Temple EDC President Adrian Cannady said. “Between affordable costs of business and living and the ideal location on the (Interstate 35) corridor, Temple offers tremendous opportunities for businesses looking to expand or relocate.”
Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions currently leases its Georgetown facility, 100 Cooperative Way. By closing that location and moving it to Temple, the company is aiming to reduce its operating costs and increase its efficiency, according to a news release.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said of Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions’ plan. “So oftentimes with economic development, we talk about brand new companies coming to town. In the case of Sunbelt, this is an existing company that already has a presence here that has decided it makes sense to consolidate two facilities together here in Temple.”
Another positive Davis saw in the deal was that it kept the company not only in Temple, but on the city’s east side — an area that does not have as robust economic development opportunities compared to other areas in the municipality.
“We’re able to keep them here and to expand their employment base,” Davis said. “I think it’s a huge win, and it’s a perfect example of what our EDC is supposed to do day in and day out.”
The company started with three employees in Temple in 1981. At the time, its name was Sunbelt Transformer and was based in a 6,500 square-foot building. It focused on selling refurbished electrical distribution transformers.
Over the years, Sunbelt grew to include four brands: Sunbelt Transformer, Solomon Corp., Titan Quality Power Services, and Delta Testing Services, Inc.
Solomon Corp. was Sunbelt’s most recent acquisition. The two companies merged last summer, according to a news release from that time.
Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions’ planned expansion allows for the Temple-based business to operate its four brands in one location.
The company’s Temple expansion, Davis said, shows the strength of the local economy even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It also shows that companies that are looking to consolidate are willing to take a serious look at Temple because of our cost of living,” the mayor said. “I’m very excited that the Temple EDC was able to put together a package that made sense for Sunbelt to expand here.”