Temple plans to cut back on projects and the expansion of some city services with its proposed $169.4 million budget — spending about $26 million less than last year.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted Thursday to set two public hearings on the city’s proposed tax rate — 67.27 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2021, the same rate as last year. However, Temple homeowners will likely pay more because of higher property evaluations that will be finalized later this month.
City Manager Brynn Myers said during Thursday’s meeting that the proposed tax rolls have not been finalized, but the city could reduce the tax rate once valuations are complete.
“When we receive the certified tax roll, which we expect to receive on or before July 25, if that is different there is the ability to bring the tax rate down,” Myers said. “It would be no higher than the current tax rate.”
Under the proposed tax rate, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $672.70 in annual property taxes.
The city expects to receive an additional $3.1 million this year due to an increase in home valuations and new homes coming onto the tax rolls. More than $1 million of that amount is due to new properties built in Temple over the last year.
Temple Finance Director Traci Barnard said she expects the proposed tax rate to decrease once the city gets the certified tax rolls.
Although the tax rate is proposed to stay the same, the city’s proposed budget is lower than last year’s by more than $26.1 million, or 13.3 percent. Last year’s budget was more than $195.6 million.
This decrease in spending also comes as the city sees a projected decrease in some sources of revenue — from more than $186 million last year to more than $170 million this year. For example, revenue decreases have occurred in sales tax collections and the hotel-motel tax fund during the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Projects such as the continued expansion of many roads in the city and the maintenance of aging city facilities will still remain in the budget.
Barnard said the coronavirus crisis played a part in some changes to the city’s budget this year — forcing some projects and staffing increases to be delayed.
“I think our revenues decreased more than $2 million than what we thought (we would have) last year,” Barnard said. “We had planned to add several positions in last year’s business plan for fiscal year 2021, and we delayed those.”
In addition to the budget and tax rate, Myers talked about the city’s increased planning for the future, which looks both at the current year’s budget as well as the next seven years.
Last year’s planning looked at the current year and five years ahead.
Barnard said this planning effort helped the city better react to the effects the pandemic will have on the city and future projects.
The first of the proposed tax rate hearings will be held during the City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
The second meeting will take place during a special City Council meeting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13, also at the Municipal Building.