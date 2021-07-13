Temple College will renovate its Health Sciences Centers with a $2.4 million federal grant, officials announced Tuesday.
The Temple College grant is one of three Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grants awarded to Texas institutions on July 8. The three grants totaled $7.7 million.
Temple College President Christy Ponce said the college applied for the grant in 2020 when it learned that coronavirus relief funds were available for construction projects designed to help address the shortage of health care workers.
“Maintaining state-of-the-art facilities and equipment is critical to helping us prepare the next generation of health care professionals and addressing the shortage of health care workers,” Ponce said in a news release.
Brandon Bozon, TC vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer, said the grant will fund more than half the upcoming renovations planned for the Health Sciences Center.
The renovations include faculty offices, work rooms, locker rooms for faculty and staff, “smart” conference rooms, and purchasing updated equipment for the dental hygiene clinic.
The remainder of the renovations, as well as a two-story addition to the Health Sciences Center, will be paid for out of the $124.9 million bond issue that Temple voters approved in May.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, whose district includes Temple College, said he was glad to see CARES Act funding used to bolster the health care workforce in Central Texas.
“Congratulations to Temple College for earning this grant that will certainly have a positive impact on Central Texas,” Carter said in a statement.