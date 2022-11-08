Mount Zion United Methodist Church, one of the last surviving early black churches in Bell County, is on the verge of getting a facelift.
In an effort to see the Belton church’s original sanctuary — a site that has served the Belton community since 1893 — restored to its former glory, the Belton City Council authorized staff to submit an application to the National Trust for Historic Preservation for a Preserving Black Churches Grant on Tuesday.
The full restoration and rehabilitation of Mount Zion United Methodist Church currently is estimated at $367,048.
“The congregation began restoring the original sanctuary several years ago, with the most recent construction work in late August 2018,” Jo-Ell Guzman, a grants and special projects coordinator with the city of Belton, said in a staff report. “The opportunity to apply to the Preserving Black Churches Grant Program will provide the church with much-needed funding to further preserve the original building.”
If approved, $200,000 would be allocated with no required match.
“The grant proposes to restore the building envelope and interior of the sanctuary to bring historic preservation and education to the community and to provide a place for community-related events,” Guzman said. “Exterior and interior repair/restoration include siding, windows, roof, doors, flooring, lighting, bell tower interior, installation of a wood ceiling, heating/ventilation, furniture, landscaping, and audio/visual equipment.”
Belton previously secured $75,000 in Texas Rural African American Heritage Grant funding through Preservation Texas last September — an award that required a $25,000 match from Mount Zion United Methodist Church — and plans to use city funds to cover expenses not included in the two grants.
Those expenses include the installation of water lines, meters, a fire hydrant, a dedicated fire service line for a fire sprinkler system, architectural fees and contingency, and building permit fees.
Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley is among the many rooting for the congregation.
“I have attended services at Mount Zion on a number of occasions. It’s just a marvelous experience and I love my brothers and sisters that go there,” Kirkley said during a December 2021 meeting. “I think for the neighborhood and for the membership … and to me personally, Mount Zion has been a huge blessing.”