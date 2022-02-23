The city of Belton is applying for an AARP Community Challenge Grant that would fund a tool trailer library for residents.
During a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jo-Ell Guzman — a grants and special projects coordinator for the city of Belton — detailed how this project would include a community volunteer program to assist seniors, residents with disabilities, and the community with neighborhood cleanups and beautification projects.
“This is the perfect opportunity … to develop a tool trailer so that neighbors can be helping neighbors,” she said. “I pulled from code enforcement all the high grass and weeds (infractions), and we’ve been breaking all that information down. We have a lot of seniors that are getting those letters. What better way to end up helping individuals if we can have the tools available for the community to be able to go out and mow that grass.”
Guzman, who previously worked for the city of Temple, noted how she has implemented a similar program in the neighboring city.
“The program that I developed had different church communities, volunteers, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts — who committed from April to October two times a month — to keep their yards maintained. That’s kind of the concept that I want to do now again,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to put our foot forward and be able to see if we can obtain some of that money.”
The AARP Community Challenge Grant can award up to $15,000, according to the city of Belton.
If approved for that funding, Councilman Dan Kirkley emphasized how he will be excited to see the initiative set in motion.
“I think it’s one of the neatest things in the world that can draw us together as a community more than we already are,” he said. “Obviously we’re all aware that within the last couple of years we have seen a lot of changes in how we live our lives. One of the things that I think is significant is the rise in social isolation and the suffering that occurs as a result of that. This will give us lots and lots of opportunities to touch people’s lives in a really positive way.”
Kirkley added how this initiative would complement the city’s “RU OK?” Senior Program — a free service that calls participants weekly about their welfare.
“I think this is a home run,” he said.