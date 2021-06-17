A 50-year-old water tower in Temple will soon get some needed maintenance.
Design for maintenance on the Apache Elevated Storage Tank was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council Thursday evening. The contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Austin will cost the city $149,000 and cover the project’s design, bidding and construction services.
The Apache storage tank, located at 508 N. Apache Drive, stands 91 feet tall and holds about 500,000 gallons of water.
City officials said the storage tank was built in 1971, and was last rehabilitated by the city in 2005.
“This is one of many utility projects currently underway in an effort to provide excellent services to our customers,” Cody Weems, spokesman for the city, said. “The rehabilitation of this storage tank will extend the life of the tank and will allow it to serve residents for years to come.”
Design of the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, with a timeline for construction being decided after that.
Senior project engineer Sharon Sesler said work on the project will require the tower to be offline for a couple of days during the initial inspection and later when construction starts. She said residents in the service area for the tower, the 785 pressure plane, should not be affected.
The Apache storage tank is one of 12 in the city, and one of currently three servicing the same pressure plane — isolated areas of the water delivery system that maintain a specific range of water pressures.
Sesler said the engineers will need to drain the storage tank before the work starts to conduct an inspection and determine if there is more work that needs to be done outside of known issues.
“The repairs are a combination of preventative work and correcting any deficiencies in the tank,” Sesler said. “The tank will need full rehabilitation which will include removing and reapplying new interior and exterior coatings.”
City officials estimate that the repairs and preventative maintenance needed on the storage tank will cost the city about $1 million.