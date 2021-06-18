“Rock on” was the message Temple leaders gave to one planning employee Thursday for his notable work with the city.
City Manager Brynn Myers, along with the City Council, presented senior planner Jason Deckman with an award during their Thursday meeting for his recent hard work on various projects. Deckman recently completed work for the city to receive more than $1.4 million grant for its Georgetown Railroad trail project in addition to a more than $1.2 million grant for new turn lanes off of State Highway 95 for the city’s expansion of Blackland Road.
The award — a hand with two fingers extended making the sign for rock on — had the lyrics “We built this city with rock and roll” by the band Starship with rock and roll crossed out and replaced with “amazing planning skills”.
“The process is complicated, there are a lot of acronyms involved and there is category two, and four, seven and nine with different formulas and rules and ways,” Myers said. “He knows it in and out and he is passionate about it. He works hard for Temple but he has a sense of regional cooperation that really serves us well in the long term.”
Deckman said he was thankful for being given the award but wanted to emphasize he was not the only one who deserved recognition for these projects.
“I’m a little embarrassed because I’m just one person out of many who brought this project along over many years,” Deckman said. “Deputy City Attorney Charla Thomas deserves credit for working on the legal process for ‘railbanking’ the railroad right of way.”
Railbanking — the process of using an out-of-service railroad as a trail until it might be needed again — was the process that the city used to acquire the federal right of way for the railroad project.
Deckman said that the planning process was his passion, being a mix of analysis, creativity and negotiations. He said he likes watching things go from just vague concepts into something people are eventually using every day.
“The challenging part of this style of planning is that most people usually only see the end result. It can sometimes take years to go from concept to completed project. That’s why it’s nice to be recognized with this award — it’s nice to know my efforts are noticed and appreciated.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he has served on the board of the planning for many years now and knows how complicated the work Deckman did for the city was.
Davis said Deckman has made a huge impact by going through a process that, even after more than six years of serving on the board, he doesn’t event understand fully.
“I have also served on that Killeen-Temple board where that grant funding came from and it is a very complicated process and you have to have your head in the game from start to finish,” Davis said. “But ultimately, it means some serious federal dollars. Sidewalks are expensive, trails are expensive and anytime we can access federal dollars to build those out in our community that is great.”