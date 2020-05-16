After a year of planning, the owner of Thai Café in downtown Temple will soon expand to the west side of the city with a new brand of restaurant.
Tuk Tuk Thai Express & Boba will be similar to the owner’s downtown location while aiming for a quicker dining experience. The new restaurant will feature some of the items from Thai Café, while including other signature dishes exclusive to the new brand.
Owner Mark Richards said the new restaurant — which takes its name from the three-wheeled taxi used in Southeast Asia — will be in the shopping center at 7425 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. The eatery will open near the end of June.
“Tuk Tuk is a fast casual restaurant,” Richards said. “We have been planning this for over a year, and we want to provide the customer with fast and delicious Thai food and boba tea. We want to provide a different style service and different food (at Tuk Tuk). It will be Thai food as well, just served differently.”
Richards said the new restaurant will take some inspiration from chains such as Panda Express, with a line of food displayed so customers are able to choose what they want quickly. The location also will have drive-through availability for customers.
Tuk Tuk also will feature a selection of boba tea, a cold Taiwanese tea drink with chewy tapioca balls.
Richards said he wanted the new restaurant to be located in Temple because he sees the city’s potential for growth and has a love for the city.
With the new restaurant brand, Richards said he hopes to eventually expand and have more Tuk Tuk stores around the state.
He plans on eventually building a central kitchen for the future chain of restaurants in Temple due to its ease of access around the state.
“We look forward to expanding mostly in Texas, and we want to build a chain as Tuk Tuk,” Richards said. “We are planning to build a central kitchen in Temple where we can expand and ship our (food) to other nearby cities where we are going to be opening stores.”