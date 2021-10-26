Belton’s water smells like chlorine.
But not to worry — the city says it is safe to drink although it might have a faint chlorine taste.
The chemical smell and taste is related to a change in the water treatment processes that the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 recently announced. The district provides water to Belton, Killeen and other local cities.
The temporary treatment change is a response to water quality concerns Killeen is experiencing, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. Although Belton and Killeen receive water from the same supplier, Belton’s water continues to meet quality standards — meaning residents don’t have to boil their water like those in Killeen.
The city of Killeen is currently under a citywide boil water notice after officials there discovered low chlorine levels in the drinking water. The notice, in effect for more than a week, is ongoing as Killeen officials identify the problem and flush the system infrastructure.
Romer said he didn’t notice a change in the water.
“I haven’t noticed a difference at city hall,” Romer told the Telegram. “Most of the feedback we have received is that it smells like chlorine. “
The chlorine smell and taste could last about a month, Officials with WCID No. 1 announced.
“WCID No. 1 supplies water to a lot of areas, and they’re changing the way that they’re disinfecting the water for the next month,” Romer said. “Usually it’s a two-chemical process, but now it’s going to be more chlorine to purify the water. So some people are going to notice a change in the taste of water in Belton.”
The change of smell and taste in the water is not a safety concern,” Romer said.
As part of routine maintenance, Belton regularly flushes its system and tests water to assure compliance with state standards.
“We’ve routinely flushed out our (water) lines and tested our water, and haven’t had any concerns,” Romer said.
The board of directors for WCID No. 1 will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss district water issues and other business, according to the agency’s agenda.
The board will meet at the agency’s conference room, 201 S. 38th St., Killeen. To learn more about WCID No. 1 water treatment processes, visit www.wcid1.org.