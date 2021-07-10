Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $893.2 million in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to rebound strongly from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses. Bell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in July compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
However, Coryell County and all three municipalities in the county reported decreases this month.
Temple saw a sizable increase in its allocation compared to July last year. It is expected to receive about $2.33 million, a 17.48% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a healthy increase in its allocation. It will get $581,672, a 17.21% rise.
The total July allocations for Texas represent a 20% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.283 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 15.62% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.56 million in sales tax revenue, a 10.88% increase from the allocation distributed in July 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $790,475 million, a 17.98% increase from last July.
This month Nolanville is receiving $141,734, a 49.89% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will get $55,003, a 14.3% increase from July 2020.
Salado is set to receive $54,164 this month, a 20.64% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,395 in July, a 2.22% increase compared to July last year.
Little River-Academy is expected to received $11,016, a 22.29% increase from last July.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $260,927 this month for a slight 0.73% decrease from last year’s allocations during July.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.46% decrease in July allocations over last year; it is set to receive $509,782.
Gatesville experienced a 2.82% decline in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $202,592.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $100,330 in July, an increase of 11.84% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $80,316 in July, a 3.40% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $79,129 this month, an 11.51% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $19,608, an 18.21% increase from July 2019.
Milano is set to receive $13,124, a 49.38% increase.