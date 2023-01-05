Evan Thomas, a Temple High School senior, loves to wrench on vehicles of all types.
“I have a 1988 Dodge D100 (pickup) that I have a Magnum 360 for that I’m working on putting in it, but I like learning about all of the different branches of the automotive world,” the 18-year-old told the Telegram. “There’s just something about finding out about all the small little intricate details and why they were designed that way.”
This semester, Thomas and a handful of other Temple High School students from the automotive technology program will have the chance to put their skills to the test after being selected as spring interns for the city’s fleet services building within Department of Public Works — an initiative that the Temple City Council unanimously approved during a meeting last October.
“I think this is going to be a great learning opportunity and a real eye opener for them,” Brad Hamrick, an automotive technology instructor at Temple High School, said about his seniors. “They’ll rotate through in groups of probably two students, and each group will be here for two weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Everybody will have the chance to rotate through here before spring break, and then we’ll see what kind of interest the students will have for each place that they go to.”
Denise Ayres, Temple ISD’s director of career and technical education, stressed how internships like this one with the city of Temple — which featured $2,000 for the purchase of two tool boxes for students and $500 for uniforms — offers students industry experience that they can only earn outside of their classroom.
“I am so excited to start this partnership,” she said before students had the opportunity to tour the facility on Thursday. “It’s been a year in the making and sometimes when two government entities work together things can take a long time to be put in place. But we care about you guys so much and we want to position you to go to work after you graduate. This will be a fantastic place for you to do that.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shared that enthusiasm.
“This is a first-class facility that the city does a great job of maintaining, so we’re grateful to be partnering with them,” he said. “You can tell that they adhere to a professional standard and I’m excited about the opportunities our students will have to learn and grow — not just in the field but also here locally within the community.”
With the automotive technology program at Temple High School ever-growing, Ott, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, noted how the district works with four other partners for its internship programs: Johnson Brothers Ford Lincoln, Don Ringler Automotive, SWG Performance and the Temple ISD Transportation Department.
“This is the line of work that is not going away. It’s going to be here forever,” he said. “We have a great facility and instructors but we are very limited with what we can do. Our automotive technology program relies on these partnerships so that students are able to work on heavy mobile equipment and not just cars or fleet vehicles. It’s great.”
Internship opportunities will be assessed each year after officials examine the number of open positions in the Department of Public Works, according to the city of Temple.
“My time in auto tech has been very good. I’ve learned a lot of other things that I really didn’t think I would have learned or needed to learn from the experience that the professionals from our partnerships had,” Edwin Ortiz Lopez, a Temple High School senior, said. “They showed me tricks and tips that they have learned over the years that I can use to improve my work. I’m looking forward to the same here because the environment is different everywhere you go.”