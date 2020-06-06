Fort Worth-based Lone Star Ag Credit recently awarded scholarships to six college-bound Texas students, including a Milam County student.
The recipients of this year’s $2,500 scholarships are Madeleine Moody of Cameron, Tyler Johnston of Hewitt, Ethan Lum of New Boston, Rette Peters of Stephenville, Emilee Sanderson of Blackwell and Skylor Schertz of Krum.
All six students were involved in FFA or 4-H, served their communities in many ways and have a deep appreciation of agriculture, according to a news release.
Scholarship entrants had to complete a two-page essay on the topic, “My Plan for a Career in Agriculture.” Applicants were required to submit a résumé, an academic transcript, a list of special accomplishments and two letters of recommendation from agricultural leaders.
“These students balanced academic and ag-related pursuits throughout their high school career to become leaders at school and in their communities,” Joe H. Hayman, Lone Star chief executive officer, said in the release. “It’s heartening to know the future of agriculture is in good hands.”
The students will all head off to college this fall:
- Madeleine Moody is a Rockdale High School graduate who will attend Texas A&M University to major in psychology.
- A graduate of Midway High School, Tyler Johnston will attend Texas A&M University to major in agricultural engineering.
- Ethan Lum, a graduate of James Bowie High School, will attend Arkansas Tech University where he will pursue a degree in fisheries, wildlife biology and conservation.
- A Stephenville High School graduate, Rette Peters will attend Oklahoma State University to major in animal science.
- Emilee Sanderson, a graduate of Blackwell High School, will attend Texas Tech University to major in agricultural and applied economics.
- Skylor Schertz is a Krum High School graduate who will attend Texas Tech University to major in animal science.
Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. Lone Star has credit offices across Texas, including Georgetown and Waco.