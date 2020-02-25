HAMILTON — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event March 6-7 at the Circle T Arena, 4007 W. State Highway 36 in Hamilton.
The two-day event — featuring 75 wild horses and burros available for adoption — will begin at 10 a.m. March 6. Adoptions will be held from noon to 6 p.m. March 6 and from 8 a.m. to noon March 7.
The bureau — as part of their efforts to find every horse and burro a good home — now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Hamilton, the bureau said in a news release.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources, the agency’s news release said.
The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1973, BLM has placed more than 235,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.
For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.